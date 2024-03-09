Mom of Arizona teen implicated in street racing crash that killed 4 defends her on TikTok

The mother of a young woman who was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in a Phoenix street racing crash that killed four people has taken to TikTok to share her daughter's side of the story.

“I started my TikTok a long time ago as a prison wife,” Amy Rodriguez said in a December 2023 video. “Now, I’m going to share my life as a prison mom.”

Elena Marie Rodriguez, 18, was found guilty of four counts of manslaughter and leaving the scene of a July 2022 accident. She was sentenced in December, according to court documents.

“I hope other kids see this, and I hope that they think twice,” Amy Rodriguez said in the video. “So many different families were affected by this mistake.”

Amy Rodriguez, who has more than 100,000 TikTok followers, created several videos in March sharing her perspective on the night of the accident. Those videos have gotten millions of views in just a few days. She's also used her TikTok to promote her Cash App, Venmo and PayPal accounts.

"There's a lot of different stories, so I'm just going to do a storytime for her to share her story," Amy Rodriguez said in one video. Elena was driving home from work the night of the accident, she said, and encountered another car. “I know the boys were trying to, like, holler at her.”

This is what happened, according to court and law enforcement records:

Terry Hill was driving rideshare customers Sara Loustaunau and British Pena southbound on 43rd Avenue at 1:52 a.m., approaching the intersection with Thunderbird Road.

The signal was green, and after waiting for oncoming traffic to clear, Hill began a left turn onto eastbound Thunderbird Road.

As Hill's car entered the intersection, Elena Marie Rodriguez and Jakel Huckaby were racing each other northbound on 43rd Avenue. Huckaby slammed into the passenger side of Hill's vehicle, which caught fire.

After the collision, Elena Marie Rodriguez fled. Hill, 28, Loustanau, 37, and Pena, 39, died at the scene.

At the time of the collision, there were five occupants in Huckaby's vehicle, including Galexy Saunders, 19, who sustained fatal injuries.

Detectives found that Huckaby, who was driving a stolen vehicle, was driving 107 mph five seconds before impact, 90 mph half a second before impact and approximately 89-90 mph at impact, according to court documents.

A speed estimate based on video surveillance determined Elena Marie Rodriguez was driving approximately 116 mph just before the collision, court records state.

Amy Rodriguez reported her daughter's involvement in the collision, and Elena Marie Rodriguez admitted that Huckaby instigated a drag race and that she drove approximately 70 mph, although she knew there was a 45 mph speed limit, according to court documents. The investigation determined Elena Marie Rodriguez and Huckaby were racing intermittently northbound on 43rd Avenue at speeds ranging from 90 mph to 116 mph.

A GoFundMe set up for Hill’s family, which raised over $10,000 and is now closed, said he was driving a Lyft to provide for his family when he was killed by the crash.

Huckaby was found guilty of four counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of car theft, court records show. He was sentenced in November to 19 years in prison.

Amy Rodriguez said that Huckaby and her daughter were driving alongside each other for a few miles. As her daughter got closer to home, she was going to make a right but the stolen car got behind her, she said. Instead of making the turn toward home, Elena Marie Rodriguez "decided to go straight and move all the way to the left lane and sped off," her mother said.

“She didn’t want to be followed by these kids, so she was going to cut through the neighborhood,” Amy Rodriguez said. “Once she passed the light, she did see an explosion behind her; however, she didn’t know that a car accident had happened. So, for you guys that are saying, ‘Oh, she fled the scene of an accident, she didn't give them aid,' um, she’s 17 years old, she didn’t even know what happened. It happened behind her.”

In a TikTok video Amy Rodriguez posted after her first visit to see her daughter in prison in January, she said her daughter had started working and taking college classes.

“I feel like it’s going to be an easy six, seven years for her and for us," Amy Rodriguez said. "I look forward to seeing her every weekend.”

