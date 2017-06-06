This Mom's Son Wears Dresses and, Yes, She's Cool With It

From Redbook

When photographer Crystal Kells' son was born five years ago, she realized that parenting was not only about love and putting someone's needs before your own, but raising someone with respect towards who they are. That's why she lets her son, Cian, wear whatever he wants - including dresses.

"I want my son to grow up knowing he has a voice," Kells wrote in a recent blog post featuring pictures of her son. "Grow up knowing he can do and be anything he wants to be in this world. Grow up having the confidence to express himself. Grow up being able to love himself. So, I made sure I did (and still do) these things for my son."

In her post, Kells explained that Cian loves both things that are considered stereotypically for girls and for boys. He loves wearing a cape and playing superheroes, he loves playing cars and cutting his hair short. But he also loves to wear clothes typically made for girls, and that's OK with her. Kells wrote that her son is a boy and he knows he's a boy, but this shouldn't impact the clothes he wears.

"We are teaching him that girls have a vagina and boys have a penis," she wrote. "He doesn't use his penis to be able to wear a dress, nor does he use his penis to operate the dolls and cars he plays with. His gender does not dictate what he should wear or what he should play with because he does not use his gender to operate or use it. My husband and I are raising him without gender stereotypes."

