This Mom's Raw Photos Give An Inside Look At How Crazy Raising Six Kids Can Be

From Redbook

When Korbi Ashton leaves her house with all six of her children in tow, she's used to getting comments from strangers. They range from the annoying but innocent "you've got your hands full!" to more offensive, like "you know the world is already overpopulated" and "do they all have the same baby daddy?" (which is rude on more levels than can be explained in this article).

She gets these comments so often that she even has a shirt that says "Yes, they are all mine!" (her twin sister gave it to her). The constant inquiries inspired her to write about what it's like to be a mother of six, and because she works as a photographer, she was able to share photos of just how chaotic (and awesome) her life can be.

View photos Photo credit: Korbi Ashton Photography More

View photos Photo credit: Korbi Ashton Photography More

Ashton is the first to admit that, yes, her hands are very full. "They are full of vomit sometimes from a sick child that couldn't make it to the bathroom in time looking at me with sad eyes," she wrote. "They are full of band aid wrappers from kissing and healing skinned knees. They are full of bread crumbs wiped off the counter after a toddler tried to make their own sandwich, full of snotty Kleenex from runny sick noses."

But, she continued, "Do you know what else is full? My heart. My heart is bursting at the seams with pride at my kind, sweet hearted children."

View photos Photo credit: Korbi Ashton Photography More

View photos Photo credit: KORBI ASHTON PHOTOGRAPHY More

Although some of these photos may seem like they only capture mundane activities, like washing the dishes and doing laundry, Ashton feels they're all important in documenting their lives.

"I love to photograph our everyday lives and record the day-to-day things that we do," Ashton told The Huffington Post.