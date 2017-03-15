Mom Who Allegedly Abandoned Toddler Daughter At Grocery Store Arrested: Cops

The Southern California woman cops say is seen in surveillance footage as she allegedly abandoned her daughter at a grocery store has been identified and arrested.

Riverside PD says Chiengkham "Cindy" Vilaysane left her 2-year-old daughter at a Food 4 Less store Sunday evening. On Monday, the department released footage of the alleged abandonment before making Vilaysane's name and driver's license photo public Tuesday.

Hours after she was identified, a bank teller in Riverside recognized the 31-year-old from news reports and alerted authorities.

Vilaysane was arrested at the bank and later questioned by detectives. She's since been booked on charges of child abandonment and endangerment, Riverside police Det. Paul Miranda said.

Miranda told CBS LA that family members told investigators Vilaysane was recently kicked out of her home because she had problems with drugs and alcohol abuse, as well as mental issues.

"The little girl is in good health good spirits, she’s a little shaken up by what’s been going on," Det. Paul Miranda said. She has since been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

On Monday, Riverside police released footage taken Sunday evening that shows an adult woman enter a Food 4 Less in Riverside with her 2-year-old daughter.

While inside the store, the toddler wandered off, but cops say the mother never sought out the child’s whereabouts and continued shopping.

When the mother was shopping, a good Samaritan brought the child to her and the mother responded, “Oh, just leave her.” The mother deserted the toddler after paying for the groceries, according to a release from Riverside police.

"It appears the toddler was intentionally left in the store by the mother. The small child was able to identify the woman as her “mommy” when she was shown a photo from the surveillance footage," the statement said.

