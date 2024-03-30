Mom of 4 who helps students experiencing homelessness wins $300

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A mother of four who works to improve the lives of students who are experiencing homelessness in the region won $300 in the KLST Pay it Forward campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Monica and Elizabeth, who work with the McKinney-Neto team at Region 15, nominated Alex Nieto. They said she goes above and beyond for students in the region. Nieto, who is also a member of the McKinney-Neto team at Region 15, serves students in the region who are experiencing homelessness.

“I think that, especially in education, we focus a lot on academic success. But If there’s so much more going on at home, then there’s not really a way for that child to focus very well on school,” said Nieto. “Even as people here. Everybody has a different life after work, right? Kids have other lives after school. So, we really need to approach how we serve each other and the kids as a holistic approach, not just ‘you need to focus on academics.'”

If you know someone who deserves a little help from the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech, keep a lookout for Senora Scott — she’ll be holding the “KLST Pay it Forward” sign — and let her know why that person should get that week’s award.

