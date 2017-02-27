Mom of 2-Year-Old Twins Who Died in House Fire as They Were Home Alone Pleads Guilty

The mom of 2-year-old twin boys, who died in a New York house fire while she was allegedly out buying weed last year, has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Heather Ace, of Batavia, reportedly left Michael and Micah alone for more than an hour May 20 while she went to buy marijuana and visit a friend, according to reports. While she was out she received phone calls from her mother around 10 p.m. telling her that her house was on fire.

The fire had reportedly started on the first floor and spread. Firefighters found the boys in a back bedroom of the home, according to reports.

“Micah and Michael warmed the hearts of everyone from the minute they were born, twins they were, but there was an amazing bond between them, even to sharing their own language," the twins' online obituary read.

Ace was previously charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, but pleaded guilty to just one count.

Ace faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail, according to reports.

She will be sentenced in May.

