Mom of 12-year-old girl shot in Queens speaks out: ‘Just turn yourself in’

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 12-year-old girl was on her way to the store in Queens Wednesday night when she got caught up in a brawl and ended up getting shot, her mother said.

The incident happened outside the South Jamaica Houses at 106-22 160th St. around 7:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The girl’s mother told PIX11 News she sent her 12-year-old daughter and her 18-year-old niece to make a bodega run to pick up juice, but they ended up getting caught up in a brawl between two groups of girls outside. The mother said her daughter had nothing to do with the dispute that led to the brawl.

“She was going to the store when they were down there fighting. I guess they jumped on her as well. I guess they don’t know who was with who or what is what,” the mother said.

The group apparently jumped on the 18-year-old niece in the middle of the fight. That’s when two men pulled out guns and started shooting, police said.

“It was a bunch of girls at first, then the adult men jumped in and started shooting,” the mother said. “My daughter was standing in front of the building, and one of the bullets hit her in the arm and went through.”

The 12-year-old’s mother said it could’ve been worse – her daughter could’ve been killed.

“I’m very upset because this is unnecessary and it’s like nobody cares about nothing. They don’t care about anything. It’s broad daylight, there are children outside, there are people walking down the block … and you just open fire,” the mother said.

The mother said her daughter is a good student, a typical 12-year-old who’s getting ready to graduate from elementary school.

“Right now she is very sad and she doesn’t understand,” the girl’s mother said.

The mother sent a message to those responsible.

“It’s a bunch of girls fighting, so what are you going to do, shoot a bunch of girls?” the mother said. “Just turn yourself in.”

