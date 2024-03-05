Molly Grantham, who celebrated 20 years at WBTV last fall, announces departure from Channel 3

Molly Grantham, who celebrated 20 years at WBTV News Channel 3 in Charlotte this past November, announced on Tuesday afternoon that she is leaving the station.

“This is my decision,” she wrote in a surprise Facebook post. The 46-year-old mother of three — who has been working the anchor desk for WBTV’s 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. shows — did not indicate when her last day on-air will be, but simply noted that it is “fast approaching.”

Grantham said she plans to remain in Charlotte.

“I’m not going anywhere,” her post said. “I’ll still be... speaking to your groups, moderating, emceeing, inspiring, empowering, and still working with local non-profits. My family deeply loves this community. We can’t imagine leaving.”

She added that “this is not ‘retirement.’ This is not to have ‘more time with family.’ It’s because sometimes things change, and based on what’s in front of your face, it’s time to grow in a new direction.”

About Molly Grantham

A 1999 UNC-Chapel Hill alumna, Grantham joined WBTV’s news team in 2003 after a stint at WLEX in Lexington, Ky., and quickly developed a reputation as a bulldog reporter, diving head-first into stories about gang members, rapists and killers. She would eventually progress to the anchor desk, and also became known in Charlotte for her #MollysKids brand, which she built around her stories on children struggling with cancer and other disorders.

According to WBTV’s website, Grantham has won four Emmys; has been named “TV News Reporter of the Year”; has been named one of Mecklenburg County’s “50 Most Influential Women”; and in 2020 was named “Charlottean of the Year.”

She and her husband Wes have three children — a 12-year-old daughter, Parker, and sons Hutch (age 9) and Hobie (3).

Grantham was not immediately available for comment. But in an interview with The Charlotte Observer last fall, ahead of the release of her third book about her adventures as a working mom, she said:

“I don’t know what the future holds for the career. I still love my job. I consider that a huge win. I feel very grateful that Charlotte and WBTV has embraced me, and that I want to be there. I love speaking. I’ve really appreciated stepping into that role more.

“And I’m just letting it all evolve. I’m trying not to control what happens, and I am so grateful to be where I am right now.”

