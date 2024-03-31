Moline needs to get riverfront development done right

Calling Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati’s State of the City Address optimistic might be an understatement.

She certainly hopes that enthusiasm is contagious followed by real economic development.

The City of Moline has obtained property and has more land available after the demolition of the old I-74 Bridge. Recreational space, housing and businesses are all priorities.

Consultants hired by the city are expected to deliver their ideas for the area this summer.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati was upbeat during her state of the city address in February.

She touted the new $145-million budget that has the lowest property tax rate for landowners in more than 30 years.

It helps that Moline has a new revenue sharing deal with the owners of the Vibrant Arena.

Host Jim Niedelman talks with Rayapati, who says the city will put a heavy emphasis on infrastructure.

Road improvements are among the city’s recent achievements, she said: “We were truly blessed to be able to complete 9.9 miles of road reconstruction or road rehabilitation,” she said. “That’s just incredible.”

Click on the video to hear what else the mayor has to say.

