Moline man arrested after QC MEG investigation

A Moline man has been arrested after officers with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QC MEG) conducted a weapons investigation, according to a news release from the group.

Brian K. Baker, 26, was arrested on Wednesday, May 8 at about 1 p.m. and charged with possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was on probation in the State of Iowa for multiple controlled substance violations and was ineligible to carry a weapon until May 26, 2024, the release said.

Baker has an initial court appearance this afternoon at the Rock Island County Courthouse. According to court records, there is no bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.