Moline High School announces Illinois State Scholars

According to a press release, 37 Moline High School students in the 2024 graduating class have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.

These students include Alice Adkins, Joachim Arul, Bleu Beckwith, Riley Colclasure, Addison Cook-Gibbs, Rebecca Cramer, Elizabeth Dalton, Samantha DeBlieck, Gavin Dowdal, Zander Ealy, Gwennan Graham, Zayda Graham, Clara Graves, Marley Haley, Halle Hammond, Alexis Havercamp, Anna Hazen, Ryan Hensley, Zachary Houtekier, Jathinram Kollarapu, Venkata Kuppili, Isabella Lamphier, Johan Marquez, Kelsy McCormick, Mei Lin McDermott, Nishitha Mekala, Emeterio Moreno, John Nienhaus, Anna Otten, Sara Patil, Ankit Rajvanshi, Jaxon Roberts, Nathaniel Robertson, Logan Schelker, Alex Schimmel, Dhruvi Sharma and Sayid Sirojev.

Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10 percent of high school seniors from over 700 high schools across the state, the press release said. Illinois State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank and GPA.

