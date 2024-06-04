Molinaro invites county executive from NY to speak at COVID-19 hearing

Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro has invited Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin to testify before the House Subcommittee on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

Molinaro represents New York's 19th Congressional District, which includes the counties of Broome, Tioga and Chenango.

McLaughlin posted about his appearance on X, formerly Twitter, thanking Molinaro for asking the committee to include his testimony.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "should be nervous," McLaughlin said in the post. "Truth. You should try it Andy."

In a reply post, Molinaro said he was "excited" to hear McLaughlin's testimony, and praised his defiance of "nonsensical mandates" and "restrictions on healthcare freedom" during the pandemic.

USA TODAY reported Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was chief medical adviser to the president from 2021-22, was questioned on and denied various accusations ranging from funding research which created the COVID-19 virus, hiding medical data and fabricating guidelines during the hearing Monday, which escalated when Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to address Fauci as Doctor, instead using Mister, and was later escorted out of the chamber by Capitol Police.

