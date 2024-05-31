Moler’s Camera to close after nearly 80 years in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Moler’s Camera has a lifetime of stories. It’s been supporting Wichita photography for nearly 80 years.

A lot has changed for Bob Moler over the years.

He started working for his dad at 13, for 40 cents an hour. He took over the shop after his dad died and said the recent loss of his brother pushed him to close. He wants to spend more time crossing things off his bucket list.

A business was built in the basement of the home and moved to a brick-and-mortar building in 1946. Bob’s dad, Orville, started the business, taught his son, and built a legacy.

“He was the boss, and I was the employee, and I knew it,” Bob said.

Bob took over the business. In the 1980s, Moler’s Camera focused on fixing and selling cameras and developing negatives.

“In those days, there were seven or eight camera shops in town, and everybody was happy-go-lucky. We made a decent profit,” said Bob.

In 2005, they almost lost everything when the business next door was destroyed by a fire. It peeled their paint, but the fire stopped before it damaged the cameras.

The recent disappearance of his brother in a plane crash made Bob believe it was time to retire and enjoy time with family.

“That kind of hit me, like ‘God, I’m the last one in the family of that generation, a week before everyone was happy-go-lucky; this dying stuff is for the birds,'” said Bob.

His granddaughter, Lindsey Chastain, said her grandpa had a bigger impact in Wichita than he realized.

“Just all the memories of growing up here, sitting, watching grandpa do his thing, it’s sentimental because the store means a lot to our family,” said Chastain.

Educator Cary Conover said his students learned dark room techniques and how to use a camera. From their time at Moler’s Camera, he was sad to see it go.

“You just take it for granted that they’re there, and it’s really nice to have always been able to go in there and walk in and sort of feel this aurora about the place,” said Conover.

Bob captured countless memories behind the camera that will now live on for a lifetime.

Moler’s Camera is staying open through June, they are selling off cameras from a wide range of years. They will also remain open online, so you can purchase a piece of camera history.

