Moldy drink machines. Kitchen roaches. Charleston area restaurants with worst May inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Charleston area in May, from roaches and flies in kitchens to moldy drink equipment. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments in the Charleston area.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in May.

Coastal Snackbar at 608 Harborview Drive in Charleston

Coastal Snackbar had an inspection on May 28 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed a can opener blade soiled with an accumulation of organic matter.

Certain foods were seen kept at improper holding temperatures. Also, certain foods were seen kept past their expiration dates. Fish was seen thawed improperly.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on June 7 and got an A grade.

Felix at 550 King St. in Charleston

Felix had an inspection on May 14 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed multiple fruit flies and roaches in the kitchen.

A buildup of debris was seen on draining pipes underneath the bar sinks. Both hand sinks in the kitchen were seen obstructed from use.

Felix had a required followup inspection on May 20 and got an A grade.

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill at 2114 Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill had an inspection on May 23 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed a line cook eating on the cook line.

No date marking system was in place for refrigerated foods. No food labels were seen in the kitchen. Food was seen stored on the floor in the freezer.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on May 30 and got an A grade.

Green Pantry at 2707 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston

Green Pantry had an inspection on May 2 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed bags of cooked chicken wings stored on the counter by the pizza station. Also observed were onions stored in a bag on the floor.

An employee was seen servicing a hot food item, then continue to prepare diced tomatoes without washing hands or changing gloves. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on May 13 and got an A grade.

King Claw at 1734 Sam Rittenberg Blvd in Charleston

King Claw had an inspection on May 7 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed mold and mildew in an ice machine. Also observed was mold and mildew in the spouts of the soda dispenser.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Cheesecake and multiple seafood items were found without expiration dates. A buildup of grease and debris was seen on the hood system.

Lost Isle at 3338 Maybank Hwy, in John’s Island

Lost Isle had an inspection on May 3 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed numerous fruit flies at the bar.

Food was seen stored in coolers overnight outdoors. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on May 9 and got an A grade.

Tokyo Express at 2500 Clements Ferry Road in Charleston

Tokyo Express had an inspection on May 23 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed a large amount of dead bugs on shelving next to the back door.

Food was seen stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler and freezer. Raw wood was seen used throughout the kitchen. A buildup of grease was seen on the deep friers. A buildup of debris was seen on shelving throughout the kitchen.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on May 30 and got an A grade.

Ville Sainte at 1035 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant

Ville Sainte had an inspection on May 15 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed spoiled venison burgers. Also observed were raw mussels stored above ready to eat foods.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Some foods were seen kept past their expiration dates. A heavily discolored cutting board was found.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on May 21 and got an A grade.

Waffle House at 2571 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston

Waffle House had an inspection on May 13 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed an ice machine with organic buildup.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Some foods were seen kept past their expiration dates. Grease buildup was seen on the hood system.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on May 20 and got an A grade.