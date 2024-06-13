Mold and improperly thawing tuna. Worst Myrtle Beach area restaurant inspections

Conway and North Myrtle Beach restaurants were flagged for violations by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recent round of inspections.

SCDHEC routinely inspects restaurants for health violations, and their inspections were up to date as of June 12, 2024. These two restaurants received the worst scores in the recent round of inspections.

Taqueria Antojitos Guanajuato

Location: 1705 Park View Road in Conway

Grade: 82 percent

SCDHEC inspected Taqueria Antojitos Guanajuato June 5, 2024, and found violations. The interior of an ice machine had an accumulation of mildew and mold, and an employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedures.

SCDHEC also found food stored in a residential refrigerator that was not approved for use and also reported that rice, cooked beef, diced pork, and other foods were not stored at proper temperatures.

SCDHEC’s inspection concluded that Taqueria Antojitos Guanajuato must have an onsite follow-up inspection within 10 days and before June 14, 2024. SCDHEC also posted a “C” grade at the restaurant for consecutive violations.

Dirty Dons Oyster Bar & Brill

Location: 661 Main St. in North Myrtle Beach

Grade: 85 percent

SCDHEC inspected Dirty Dons Oyster Bar & Brill on June 3, 2024, and found violations.

Aside from a lack of hand towels for employees, tuna was improperly thawing, and a box of crab legs was left on the floor of a walk-in freezer. SCDHEC also found that the restaurant’s bar dish machine didn’t have the required level of chlorine sanitizer.

SCDHEC’s inspection concluded that Dirty Dons must have an onsite follow-up inspection within 10 days.