Moisture surge increases rain and storm chances Tuesday in Central Florida

Central Florida will see a significant increase in rain and storm activity on Tuesday.

Our area will have a 70% chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.

The storm activity is being fueled by a moisture surge from the south, which will just keep coming this week.

Several inches of rain will be likely through the end of the week.

The high chance of rain continues through at least Friday.

The extra rain and storms will also help to keep our temperatures lower.

After seeing highs near 100 degrees over the weekend, our high temperatures will be in the mid-to upper-80s over the next few days.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the tropics, which remain quiet overall.

