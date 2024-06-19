Moisture moves into New Mexico through the end of the week

A wetter pattern develops Wednesday, with monsoon moisture moving in later this week.

Winds picked up again in the Sacramento Mountains on Tuesday. While winds won’t be as strong as Monday, gusts up to 35 mph may still be possible. The other big concern is the low relative humidity which was below 10% on Tuesday afternoon. Elsewhere across the state on Tuesday, southwest winds gusted 20 to 35+ mph. Temperatures are climbing into the 90s and 100s for most of the state.

Wednesday afternoon will again bring breezy weather across the state. Moisture will push west across eastern New Mexico by Wednesday morning though. This will cause isolated thunderstorms to develop along the central mountain chain and into eastern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. Rain could help the wildfires in the Sacramento Mountains but lightning and strong, erratic wind gusts will be a big concern. Storms will move out through Wednesday evening but a significant surge of monsoon moisture will race westward across all of New Mexico Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. This will result in strong east winds into the Rio Grande Valley with 50+ mph wind gusts from Santa Fe to Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Thanks to the surge of moisture into the state Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread on Thursday. This could bring locally heavy rainfall to some areas, including burn scar areas where flash flooding will be a concern. Temperatures will also be cooler this week with the rain and cloud cover. More numerous showers and storms are expected Friday with some rain showers continuing overnight Thursday into Friday morning. These storms will taper off Friday night.

Isolated afternoon storm chances will continue into the weekend and early next week as monsoon moisture will keep daily chances for rain around in parts of New Mexico. Temperatures will also start rebounding this weekend.

