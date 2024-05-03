Moha participates in regional steel bridge event

KLAMATH FALLS — As part of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Institute of Steel Construction, students from the Oregon Institute of Technology's civil engineering program, including senior Serena Moha, of Warrenton, participated in the Pacific Northwest Student Steel Bridge Competition held April 6 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Moha was one of the steel bridge captains.

The competition challenged students, who were timed, to design, fabricate and construct a structurally efficient 20-foot-long steel bridge to safely support 2,500 pounds. The bridges are also load-tested, weighed and judged on aesthetics. Oregon Tech placed ninth out of 12 teams.