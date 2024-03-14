Moehrle retires as district director of public health department

Mar. 14—Carol Moehrle, who served 32 years as the district director of Public Health — Idaho North Central District, retired from her position earlier this week, the agency announced.

The health department serves the five-county region of north central Idaho. Its mission includes public health education; immunizations; nutritional services for infants, children and pregnant women; drinking water inspections; food safety inspections and education; and more.

Doug Zenner, chairperson of the board of health for the district, lauded Moehrle for her tenure.

"She is kind and compassionate," Zenner said in a news released from the health department. "Her style of leadership and her work ethic are what made PH-INCD the leader in our state and nation."

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the Director of this great Public Health District," Moehrle said in the news release. "I would like to express my utmost appreciation and respect for a very strong, knowledgeable, and supportive Board of Health and acknowledged the great pride I have in the team of Public Health staff who are by far the best in the state at serving the needs of our communities."

The board of health has started a national search and recruitment to find Moehrle's replacement.