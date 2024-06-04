Modified big rig with hidden tanks used to try to steal $3,500 of diesel: Barstow police

Deputies arrested two men who they say used a modified big rig with hidden fuel tanks in an attempt to steal more than $3,500 worth of diesel fuel from a Barstow gas station last week.

The ill-fated theft took place about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Love's Travel Stop, 2974 Lenwood Road, according to Barstow Police Department officials.

Two men drove a big rig to the station and began pumping fuel, police said in a written statement. An employee became suspicious as the amount of fuel the men pumped exceeded $3,500, "which was not ordinary and consistent with theft."

Love's Travel Stop gas station, 2974 Lenwood Road in Barstow, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

It was determined the suspects had used a fraudulent access code to access the fuel, police said.

"The tractor’s gas tank receiver had a mechanism, which redirected the fuel to four additional large tanks that were concealed in the trailer," according to the statement.

Both men, who were both North Hollywood residents in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, burglary and fraud, county booking records show.

They were both released on bail pending legal proceedings.

More: Man accused of attempted murder following Barstow shooting

Anyone with information was asked to contact Barstow police Officer Jordyn Jara at (760) 256-2211 or jjara@barstowca.org. Information may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Modified big rig used to try to steal diesel at Barstow station