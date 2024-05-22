Modesto student is Yale bound after receiving over 20 college admission offers

(FOX40.COM) — Eve Youkana will be graduating from Davis High School on May 23, closing that chapter in her life – but her educational career is far from over.

A trailblazing senior from Davis High School in Modesto, now Yale bound after applying to 34 colleges, has been accepted to 21 of them.

Among her acceptances are most of the Ivy League schools, making her the first Davis High student to achieve this.

“Honestly, it’s baffling. I mean, whenever I applied, I definitely didn’t expect those results and so whenever I got them, I was very shocked,” said Youkana, “My goal was just like, okay, if I could get into one, like, that’s it, that would be great.”

Among the acceptance letters were Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Stanford, and UCLA, just to name a few.

“We opened up all the Ivy Leagues one by one and my parents were like, okay, save Harvard for last. We opened Harvard and my mom started crying and she was like telling all of her friends in Iraq, like, my daughter just got into Harvard,” Youkana said.

It was an emotional moment, but also a dream come true. Youkana is now a first-generation college student whose parents immigrated from Iraq to the United States about 30 years ago.

“My parents didn’t get the chance to graduate high school so when they moved here, they really wanted us to use all of our resources,” Youkana said.

She did just that, pushing herself academically throughout high school – serving as class president all four years, jump starting a speech and debate club on campus, and even splitting her time between two schools to be able to take more advanced placement courses.

“You know, it was definitely very satisfying to see all my hard work pay off and make my parents proud,” Youkana said.

“Eve always stood out to me in the way that she would come in and ask questions and always had an interest and just curiosity,” said Cristina Aguilera, Davis High School college counselor.

With her journey now set to continue at Yale, Youkana has even bigger goals.

“I always like joked that my dream job is to become a congresswoman,” explained Youkana, “I want to go into law so I want to major in political science on like the pre-law track.”

Youkana is leaving behind her mark at Davis High School.

“I think students are going to see themselves in her to be like, this was accessible and this was reachable….I can do this, too,” Aguilera said.

“I want like anyone else who may be in a similar situation, understand that, you know, it’s possible and it might be a little daunting, but it’s nothing that we can’t handle,” Youkana said.

