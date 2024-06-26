Modesto school employee arrested in sex sting operation. Detective posed as 13-year-old

A longtime Modesto City Schools employee was arrested Tuesday on felony charges for allegedly trying to meet a juvenile for a sexual encounter, authorities said.

Kevin Morgan, 63, of Riverbank was arrested at Beyer Park in Modesto following an internet youth sex sting operation, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a news release, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office special victims unit staged a meet-up between Morgan and an undercover detective posing on the internet as a 13-year-old child. The Riverbank man and the undercover detective were in contact for about a week on an undercover social media account.

They agreed to meet at Beyer Park, and then the plan was to go to Morgan’s house, where they would engage in sexual activity, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Morgan was arrested at the park without incident.

Investigators went to Morgan’s home, where they seized electronic communication devices for forensic screening. The investigation is ongoing and more details may be made available as authorities learn more, the news release said.

Morgan worked as a campus supervisor at Mark Twain Junior High School in Modesto. Hired by the school district in 1999, he has worked at various school sites as a custodian and campus supervisor. He began working at Mark Twain in 2013, the district office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has been in communication with Modesto City Schools and no children were contacted or harmed.

“Should members of the public have additional information to share with detectives, as it pertains to encounters which may have taken place at the school, then we urge parents to reach out to school district administrators and authorities with Modesto police,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Morgan was booked into jail on three felony charges of sending harmful material to a minor with intent to seduce. He is being held with bail set at $575,000, pending court proceedings.

Sharokina Shams, chief communications officer for MCS, said the school district was informed of an allegation against the district employee. “In adhering to our policies, we immediately initiated steps to place the employee on administrative leave, ensuring that he does not have access to any school facilities,” Shams said in a statement.

Shams said parents and district staff were informed about the arrest Tuesday.

There’s no indication the Sheriff’s Office is investigating inappropriate contact with students, she said. Still, the school district has initiated an internal investigation “to address the matter thoroughly,” Shams said.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” her statement said. “We encourage anyone with any information to contact the appropriate law enforcement agencies. If you believe a crime was committed in the city limits of Modesto, you can contact the Modesto Police Department at 209-552-2470.”

The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 209-552-2468. Families, staff members and students can reach out to the Educational Services Division of the school district office at 209-492-6010.

Tipsters may call Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at 866-602-6463.