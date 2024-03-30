Modesto police raid smoke shops, seizing flavored tobacco, cannabis and gambling machines

Modesto police, in collaboration with a state agency, confiscated thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal products at smoke shops including flavored tobacco, marijuana, gambling machines, drug paraphernalia and psychedelic mushrooms.

The operation with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration resulted in eight arrests and seizure of an illegal firearm, police said Thursday.

According to a news release, authorities received complaints regarding the sale of cannabis-infused products and flavored tobacco at local businesses. Notices were sent to a half dozen businesses telling them to cease and desist.

In some cases, edibles containing cannabis were packaged and sold as copycat versions of popular food and candy products to make them attractive to young people, the news release said. The businesses were not licensed to sell cannabis.

The agencies conducted compliance checks Monday at smoke shops on Paradise Road, Yosemite Avenue, Maze Boulevard and McHenry Avenue.

“This crackdown serves as a reminder of the dangers and criminal activities associated with the illegal sale of such products,” Modesto police said. “Not only does it pose risks to public health and safety, but it also impacts the quality of life for our residents.”