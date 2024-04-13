Modesto’s newest boba shop offers 17 signature drinks. See what makes it a ‘happy place’

Inside Look is a Modesto Bee series where we take readers behind the scenes at restaurants, new businesses, local landmarks and news stories.

Customers strolled in and were quickly greeted by bustling bobaristas.

“Welcome to Teaspoon,” they said in unison.

As one took a customer’s order, the others worked behind the bar rhythmically while pop hits played in the background.

Wendy Montes orders a drink from barista Emma Goodwin at Teaspoon cafe in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Boba pearls were stirred, teas were brewed, drinks were shaken and cups were sealed all in a 10-minute span.

Right off of Highway 99, Modesto has welcomed its newest boba shop, Teaspoon, which celebrated its grand opening at 3900 Pelandale Ave. on Saturday, April 6.

Here’s a look inside:

Story of Teaspoon Modesto

Owner Quynh Nguyen, who lives in Ripon, said running a boba shop wasn’t always on her agenda.

Owner Quynh Nguyen stirs simmering boba pearls at Teaspoon boba tea cafe on Pelandale Avenue in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

She grew up in Stockton, then left California to pursue a career in health care. After 10 years, she returned to the Central Valley to start a family.

“We’ve been working in the Modesto area over the last five years,” Nguyen said. “I used to work at Kaiser Permanente and would take this exit (232 on Highway 99) all the time, so we know this area very well.”

The recent loss of her father and the birth of her second child pushed Nguyen “to do something nonclinical and be in a happy place.”

Though she has no previous culinary or business experience, she said venturing into the world of bubble tea would help her get to that “happy place” again.

“I know this is what (my father) would want me to continue,” she said. “And looking back, boba has a lot of happy memories for me.”

When she was younger, she said she and her brother, Andy, would spend a lot of time visiting boba shops around Stockton and it helped them bond.

Lanh Tonnu prepares a boba tea drink at Teaspoon cafe in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

“I wanted to create a store environment that would be safe, warm and welcoming to my community like the ones we used to visit,” Nguyen said. “My ultimate goal is to be a place of gathering.”

To achieve that goal, she wants to schedule community gatherings, cater events, lay out games on shelves for customers to play and host trivia nights soon.

In 2021, Nguyen said she signed the franchise agreement with Teaspoon, which originated in Los Altos and has now expanded nationwide.

However, it took a few years to find an open space.

“There aren’t a lot of new buildings in Modesto,” she said. “Initially, we were looking for a space on McHenry Avenue where a lot of local boba shops are, but we just couldn’t find one that we liked.”

When her real estate agent informed her of Wood Colony Plaza’s open spaces and its new landlord, she “fell in love with the space.”

The boba shop is on a corner tucked in the Wood Colony Plaza.

With its location right off of Highway 99, she said she hopes to serve Modesto and passersby.

Despite the store’s grand opening on Saturday, some Stanislaus County residents have already become regulars at Teaspoon.

“The drinks are so good and so fresh. Every time I come in, it’s just as good as the last time,” Modesto resident Wendy Montez said.

She visits Teaspoon “about three to four times a week,” since the business’ soft opening on March 6.

“Teaspoon tastes fresh,” she said. “Everybody is so sweet and so friendly. When you walk in, it feels like a community.”

Brandon Nunes orders a drink at Teaspoon cafe in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Brandon Nunes said they “have quickly become a regular” at Teaspoon.

“I was actually here yesterday,” Nunes said. “I’ve been here about five or six times.”

Nunes tries something new every time.

“I like that here, it’s not just sugar bombs like other places,” they said. “All the drinks here are balanced to where you can taste all the ingredients.”

What’s on the menu?

The boba shop offers a variety of drinks for sale, including teas, lemonades, coffee and more.

“We try to use fresh and high-quality ingredients, including freshly made fruit bases made with real fruit,” Nguyen said.

Specialty drinks at Teaspoon cafe in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Here are some popular items listed on the business’ website, not including sales tax:

Guava Sunset - $6.50

Classic Thai Tea - $6

House Milk Tea - $6

Classic drinks, starting at $6 without sales tax, include:

Taro Lover

Creamy Jasmine

Black Sugar Assam

Shift lead Ciara Joy Bermillo said the fresh and different ingredients set Teaspoon apart from other boba locations.

“One drink that is really unique is the Guava Sunset,” she said.

The Guava Sunset is a “freshly blended guava purée and pineapple marmalade, topped with lemon juice,” the menu says.

Nguyen said the guava is imported from France.

“I always recommend the Dirty Ube,” Bermillo said. “It’s so good and it’s super pretty.” The drink is a “coconut infused ube with organic coffee and organic milk.”

Teaspoon offers two coffee options made from organic coffee from Peru infused with French Chicory.

The Golden Brew is a “sweet and creamy organic coffee with notes of rich hazelnut & dark cocoa,” according to the menu.

The boba shop offers 17 signature drinks, ranging from infused teas to spicy toppings, including:

Red Bull Cocolada - $8

Ladybug - $6.50

Strawberry Sangria - $6.50

Silky Mango - $6.50

Matcha Royale Strawberry - $7.25

Mango On Fire Smoothie - $7.75

Paradise Lime - $6.50

“If there’s nothing that you like, you can create your own based on your preferences,” Nguyen said.

Personalized drinks include customized fruit-flavored lemonades, black teas, oolong teas, green and herbal teas.

“Our slogan is ‘enjoy life one teaspoon at a time,’ so I want customers to have a happy feeling after a long day with either a drink or pastry,” she said.

Pastry items, sourced from other vendors, include macarons, brownies and bars.

When is Teaspoon open?

The Modesto location is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When visiting Teaspoon, Bermillo said to be prepared to make connections.

“We always want customers to have a good experience and make a bond with us,” she said. “Be my friend.”

