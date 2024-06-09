Modesto man, Turlock woman killed in head-on crash. CHP suspects alcohol was a factor

Two people were killed in a suspected DUI crash Saturday afternoon north of Turlock, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The head-on crash occurred about 4 p.m. on Geer Road south of Grayson Road.

The initial investigation found that a Turlock woman, 25, was southbound on Geer, behind the wheel of a 2013 Lexus, when she veered across the double yellow lines into the northbound lane.

She crashed into a northbound 1996 Toyota driven by a 36-year-old Modesto man.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts but died at the scene. “Alcohol is expected to be a factor in this crash,” according to a CHP news release.

The names of those killed have not been released, pending notification of family.