Modesto man who killed 71-year-old with baseball bat convicted of second-degree murder

The man charged with beating a 71-year-old to death with a metal baseball bat was convicted of second-degree murder last week, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Marcos Canal, 29, is expected to be sentenced to 15 years to life on Thursday as part of a plea deal with the prosecution. Canal first pleaded not guilty, then changed the plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Canal murdered 71-year-old Javier Maravilla at a south Modesto trailer park on Oct. 2, 2022. Maravilla used to live in the trailer park, but on this occasion was visiting family, The Modesto Bee previously reported.

Sgt. Luke Schwartz with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Maravilla and Canal “briefly exchanged words with one another prior to the assault.” Canal then struck Maravilla four times in the back of the head and neck with a metal baseball bat, according to court documents.

Canal returned to his trailer, but came out and surrendered when deputies arrived. Upon a search of his residence, “multiple possible weapons were seized,” Schwartz said.

While being detained, Canal told deputies he suffered from bipolar disorder and that “anything can make him violent,” read court documents. Canal also said voices told him to do violent things and that he was previously on medication but was not taking it at the time.

Canal’s argument of “not guilty by reason of insanity” was struck a blow on Aug. 14 after he was found mentally competent to stand trial. The proceedings were then reinstated.

After the assault, Maravilla was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He remained on life support until he died from his injuries on Oct. 04, 2022.

At Canal’s sentencing Thursday, the DA’s Office said it is hoping victim impact statements will be delivered, but no one had came forward to do so as of Wednesday afternoon.