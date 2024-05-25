Modesto launches new watering schedule for residents. Here’s what you need to know

The city of Modesto has updated its watering schedule, adding one more day per week when residents can use water outside of their homes.

Outdoor watering makes up a third of the average family’s water usage, according to the City of Modesto. The watering schedule effectively reduces water consumption in Modesto after calls in 2015 for California cities to reduce water usage by 25% due to the statewide drought.

The schedule is effective from April 1st to October 31st, with staggered days to cut down daily outdoor water use. The schedule lessens the daily demand on the Modesto Subbasin, according to city officials.

When can you water in Modesto?

Until the end of October, odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Even-numbered addresses are allowed to water every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

No watering is allowed daily between noon and 7 p.m. No watering is allowed on Mondays.

Outlying water systems supplied by groundwater wells will remain on a two-day schedule.

Odd-numbered addresses supplied by wells are permitted to water every Wednesday and Sunday. Even-numbered addresses are allowed to water every Tuesday and Saturday.

What are the exceptions to Modesto’s new watering schedule?

Residents with drip irrigation systems can water anytime, according to the city.

Hand watering of trees and shrubs and car washing with a positive shutoff nozzle is also permitted at any time. Excessive runoff is not allowed.

Residents may water outdoor potted plants with a watering can filled inside the home. Outdoor hoses may not be used to water potted plants unless within the designated times.

Hosing concrete areas and building exteriors is prohibited with the exception of health and safety concerns or for maintenance or construction purposes. A positive shutoff nozzle must be used and excessive runoff is prohibited.

Residents can request a 90-day exemption from watering restrictions if establishing new plants.

For more information visit www.modestogov.com/915/Watering-Schedule