Modesto infrastructure projects to advance despite scrutiny of funding, county says

Stanislaus County is proceeding with infrastructure projects in South Modesto despite state Sen. Marie Alvaradio-Gil’s recent scrutiny of the $5 million funding, according to Supervisor Channce Condit.

“I am proud to say that this project will move forward, and it will be completed by 2026, and I would ask that the county prioritize this community and these funds moving forward,” Condit said at the Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting.

During the meeting, County Counsel Thomas Boze addressed the county codes Condit allegedly violated, according to a letter by Alvarado to Stanislaus CEO Jody Hayes.

Alvarado accuses Condit of violating the board’s conflict-of-interest policy and code of ethics. She alleges he used familial ties and received preferential treatment from his father, Chad Condit, in pursuit of state funding. Chad Condit was the senator’s former chief of staff in 2023.

“The board is subject to state law with respect to conflicts of interest and general ethical principles,” said Boze. “I think ultimately individual supervisors are answerable to voters. They fire the supervisors. So with respect to adherence to the code of ethics, there is no enforcement mechanism in that code of ethics other than the voters.”

Condit revealed that his office has not been contacted by any state investigators regarding the senator’s inquiry into the allocation of $5 million for south Modesto. The only state investigation he said he is aware of is the one against Alvarado-Gil, regarding an alleged state human resources wrongful-termination violation filed by his father.

Condit said if there is an investigation, he and the county will comply. Until then, he advised the county counsel to contact the attorney general to see where the issue lies.

“[The senator] has brought a lot of questions of doubt and honestly has frightened the community of south Modesto with her erroneous attacks. And I think it is pertinent of us to give the south Modesto community members some reassurance,” Condit said.

The board confirmed that the south Modesto infrastructure work — including sidewalks, streetlights and other neighborhood improvements — has not yet gone out to bid and that the state money still is in the county treasury.

“When this does go out to bid, of course, I will follow proper protocol and recuse myself,” said Condit. “But until that happens and until there is an actual and relevant conflict, I will continue to vote on this measure and continue to support this measure of the $5 million being properly allocated to the south Modesto community as Sen. Alvarado-Gil originally authorized and promised that community.”

He also urged for the creation of a south Modesto community advisory committee to involve them in the process and to increase transparency.

The grant was included in the 2023-2024 Budget Bill and disbursed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, according to a statement by county Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes. It was accepted by the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 27, 2024.

The project is currently in the design and engineering phase. The current estimated project cost is $11.9 million, but that may change as the project develops, said Hayes. The $5 million grant supplements other funding sources for this project.

If the funding does not come through, the county may scale back on the project, seek alternative funding sources, shift funding from other projects or defer the projects until more funding is available, Hayes said.

Alvarado-Gil’s office declined to respond to The Bee’s request for comment.