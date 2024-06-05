Modesto Fire Department announces that a familiar face will be its new Fire Chief

The Modesto Fire Department announced on Wednesday that the ‘interim’ part of Interim Fire Chief Kevin Wise’s position would be dropped, according to a press release.

Wise’s promotion to the Fire Department’s top spot comes after he served as Interim Chief for 10 months — assuming the spot in the wake of former Chief Alan Ernst’s retirement. Ernst served as MFD’s chief for almost six years after serving as interim chief and held multiple leadership positions within the department during his 26-year career in Modesto.

Like his predecessor, Wise also held multiple leadership positions before his promotion and has a long history in the Modesto area. Wise was raised in Salida and began his career with the Oakdale Fire Department in 2005. His resume includes positions such as Deputy Chief of the Fremont Fire Department and Chief of the Ceres Fire Department.

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to serving our personnel and the community in this capacity,” wrote Wise in a statement.

An essence of Wise’s motives, according to previous reports, are his battles with cancer. Wise beat cancer twice: once after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2011 and again in 2015 after being diagnosed with myeloid leukemia. Wise underwent extensive chemotherapy and is currently in remission.

His priorities for the future of MFD, according to the release, include expanding the firefighter/paramedic program, expanding resources for firefighters and replacing Modesto Fire Station 1.

Fire Station 1 — which is over 80 years old — is the oldest and busiest station within the department. In 2019 the Modesto Bee reported the station was quickly deteriorating. Roof leaks forced staff to catch rainwater in buckets. The leaks were so bad, the living quarters for firefighters was forced to relocate. The conditions raised concerns about mold and exposure to toxins.

“Wise has a long tenure of providing strong leadership and a collaborative approach to meeting community needs,” wrote City Manager Joe Lopez. “He is genuinely committed to service, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the individuals of the fire service, and the communities we serve.”

Wise holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Administration from the University of Silicon Valley, formerly known as Cogswell Polytechnic College, and a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Waldorf University.