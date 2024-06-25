Modesto City Schools reveals conceptual ideas for renovations. What is your campus getting?

When high school students in Modesto return in August, they may find solar panels shading their parking lots, some may notice more fencing around their campus, while others might find themselves in temporary classrooms as extensive construction commences.

These projects are among the roughly $175 million in Modesto City Schools paid through bond Measures D and E for elementary and middle schools and Measure L through high schools.

Renovations for high schools are set to ramp up in the summer as the district begins to finalize projects funded by Measure L, which was passed by voters in 2022.

Current and future projects depend on approval by state agencies like the California Department of Education and the California Department of State Engineers, and the start and completion dates may change.

MODESTO HIGH SCHOOL

Modesto High School will be receiving extensive construction in the next few years. The project for renovating and constructing new buildings will cost approximately $100 million.

For phase one to begin this year, the district will start construction on a two-story wing that will house 20 classrooms and an adjacent career technical education wing with three classrooms.

Once the classrooms are built, four buildings along Rosedale Avenue will be demolished. The district estimates the demolition will occur during the 2025-26 school year.

During the 2025-2026 school year, the district will begin phase two. This phase will include the construction of a two-story, 32-classroom building. Once the building is completed, students currently on the north side of campus will shift to the main campus, to ensure no one has to cross Paradise Road to get to class.

The district also plans to build new parking stalls for staff, a drop-off and a pickup lane in front of the school and a large shade canopy.

By the 2026-27 school year, phase three will begin. Once students are all on one side of campus, the old classrooms on the campus’ north side will come down to make room for a new 2,500-seat stadium and additional parking.

Perimeter fencing is being installed at Grace Davis High School in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, June 04, 2024.

HIGH SCHOOLS - Cost of projects so far: $145.6 million

Enochs High School - Cost: $9.55 million

Downey High School - Cost: $1.55

Gregori High School - Cost: $9.55 million

Beyer High School - Cost: $1.55 million

Davis High School - Cost: $5.85 million

Johansen High School - Cost: $1.55 million

Modesto High School - Cost: $100 million

Elliot Alternative - Cost: $16 million

Enochs and Gregori are among the last high schools to get solar panel parking lot shades. Work began in June with the cost estimated at $8 million each.

Construction on fencing around the campuses at Gregori, Enochs, Downey, Beyer, Davis and Johansen began in March. This project is estimated to cost $9.3 million.

Davis’ Health Service Academy has not reached its construction phase and is currently being designed. The project cost is around $4.3 million.

Construction is set to begin this month on the renovation of the multi-use shop classroom and cafeteria at Elliott Alternative Education Center and will cost approximately $16 million.

Future projects at Davis, Downey and Beyer High Schools have not been decided yet and are currently in the planning processes, but some conceptual ideas were revealed during the June 17 board meeting.

Davis might get a new stadium, pool and baseball and softball fields. Downey might receive a new athletic stadium facility including a fitness center, team rooms, concessions stand and restrooms.

Science classrooms could also get modernized at Davis, Downey and Beyer.

Finally, Gregori might also get a new swimming pool and new synthetic turf while Beyer and Enochs could get all-weather tracks.

In addition, conceptual designs for football stadiums are being prepared for Davis and Modesto High Schools.