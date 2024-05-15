Modesto-based Gallo Winery enters beer business. Where’s it made, and where can you buy it?

E.&J. Gallo Winery has made its first foray into beer, a lager created in Montana.

The Modesto-based company announced Wednesday that it is investing in Montucky Cold Snacks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gallo became the world’s largest wine producer in the decades after its 1933 founding. It has since added several types of liquor, and now a beer.

Chad Zeitner and Jeremy Gregory launched Montucky in Bozeman, Montana, in 2012 and now have it brewed by another company in Wisconsin. They will stay on under the Gallo partnership.

In a news release, Gregory said both businesses have an informal approach to beverages and are supporters of nonprofits in their market areas.

“We believe the key to our consumer loyalty is our commitment to be good, do good and have fun, for both consumers and employees,” he said. “We have worked hard to build on these principles since inception, and we believe Gallo is the perfect complement to help us continue in this goal.”

Less alcohol than many beers

The Montucky lager has a 4.1% alcohol level and 102 calories per 12-ounce can, lighter than many selections in the beer world.

A six-pack sold for $8.99 as of Wednesday at the Modesto and Riverbank locations of Beverages & More. The beer also is at O’Brien’s Market on Dale Road, Grocery Outlet in Ceres, the Churchkey and Bauhaus restaurants in downtown Modesto, and Bark Dog Park & Tap Room in McHenry Village.

Over the past five years, Montucky has grown from 130,000 to nearly 1 million cases annually. The name is a slang term for Montana.

Gallo employs about 7,000 people around the world. Its grapes come from the San Joaquin Valley, coastal California regions, Washington and New York states and several foreign countries.

Gallo’s first liquor dates to 1975

Gallo got into liquor with brandy in 1975 and has since added gin, vodka, tequila, rum, whiskey and other spirits. Some of the wine and liquor are distributed by Gallo for other producers.

The beer venture comes amid a wave of “ready-to-drink” items from Gallo, such as a line of canned lemonade cocktails acquired last year.

“Today’s consumer is shopping brands, flavors and occasions across beer, wine, spirits and (ready to drink),” said Ernest J. Gallo, chief executive officer and grandson of the co-founder. “At Gallo, we focus on serving the consumer and expanding the boundaries of what is expected.”