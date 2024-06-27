Modern multifamily development planned in Naples Design District, some neighbors concerned

A modern three-story multifamily development is planned in the Design District.

Described as an "urban infill" project, it would go on an L-shaped property that's home to a mini-storage business in downtown Naples.

The development would replace four single-story metal buildings, built between 1979 and 1982, at 1080 First Ave. S. It would sit east of The Collective and west of the city's new parking garage.

The three-story building would have 30 homes on a roughly 2.46-acre site, with amenities, including a resort-style pool, dog park and fitness center.

Some of the homes would include their own private pools on terraces.

The property is the final one to be submitted to the city for redevelopment on the south side of First Avenue South between 10th Street and Goodlette-Frank Road. It's owned by GeoSouthern Intermediate Holdings, based in Texas.

The plans went before the Design Review Board for a first look on Wednesday, but they will likely come back for a second preliminary review, based on the board's feedback. The board wanted to see more detail in the design and asked the applicants to work on allaying neighbors' concerns.

The board voted in favor of the design, with 11 conditions.

Chairman Stephen Hruby recommended the applicants return before final design review to make sure they're on the right track with their refinements. He noted several board members were absent, and they could have a "different opinion," so it would be good to know that before getting too far in the process.

Neighbors worried about views

A few residents of Naples Square, directly to the south, raised concerns about the lack of green space and buffering. They argued there hadn't been enough consideration given to their community's abutting buildings and they expressed angst about the size and scope of an amenity center for the new development.

Janine Dowdle, one of the concerned residents, described the design as trying to stuff 10 pounds into a five-pound sack, saying it appeared to be "shoehorned" into place.

She criticized the project for having an "absolutely de minimis" setback from the road and missing opportunities for more engaging, pedestrian friendly green space, including the potential to expand a nearby sculpture garden.

She asked why the amenity center had to be so big, with so few residents.

After hearing the concerns of neighbors, Hruby said the applicants should come back with solutions that are more "sensitive to Naples Square." Other board members agreed.

Mark McLean, a national director for Naples-based MHK Architecture, the project's architect, pointed out the amenity center wouldn't be much taller than the existing storage buildings on the site, and would be a big improvement to what's there now.

He agreed to give the south boundary more thought.

Moreover, he assured he was "ready, willing and able" to make changes to the design, to break up the massiveness of some spaces.

Design is purposefully simple

The proposed design showed six homes, a lobby and covered parking on the first floor, a large pool and pool deck with 10 more residences on the second floor, and 14 residences on the third floor.

The building has purposely been kept simple, to have a large modern aesthetic and to cut down on costs, with construction pricing growing "every day," McLean said.

Board member Doug Haughey said it was a well-thought-out building, despite the lack of more granular details.

"I think it's pretty solid," he said.

Member Sabrina McCabe commented the architects did a great job with the available space, and orientation of the building. However, she saw opportunities for improvements to make it more cohesive with neighboring developments, and to make it less "blocky," especially on the back side.

She liked the diversity of the plantings, interior to the site, from mahogany trees and foxtail palms to green buttonwood trees and Chinese fan palms.

While the stucco building looked clean and contemporary, member Hruby said it appeared too plain and a little outdated. He said the renderings and schematics looked "undone yet."

All members agreed on the need to move the trash bins closer to The Collective, farther away from the residences, which will require negotiations with neighboring property owners.

A site plan for the development has not been submitted to the city yet. It would have to be approved before final review by the design board, which is required before the city can issue permits.

The project doesn't need a rezoning or city council approval.

