‘A modern-day miracle,’ says father of 4-year-old found near Huntington Lake

TORRANCE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Four-year-old Christian Ramirez is now safe at home in Torrance, after his 22-hour disappearance and eventual rescue in the High Sierra near Huntington Lake.

His father, Renato Ramirez, shared Christian’s story of survival and the terrifying conditions he faced before he was found.

“We really believe that we saw a modern-day miracle with him being in the woods for 22 hours. And you know, other than having a slight sunburn, being a little dehydrated, and a couple bug bites, he’s absolutely fine,” a thankful Renato Ramirez said.

He says he and his wife, and other family and friends who continue to stop by to show their support, are working to get little Christian feeling back to normal. Saturday included scheduled swimming lessons, family time, and a much-needed nap.

“He’s tired. So, we’re trying to get him to sleep and rest and trying to keep him home so that, he can get a little rest for the next couple days.”

Being back home is a welcomed change from the nightmare that unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Rancheria Campground, as Ramirez also revealed more of the events that led up to his son’s disappearance.

“Our kids had made friends with some other kids in the camp. So, there was a little group of kids. So, they were playing tag, or keep away, or whatever the game was,” he said. “We were packing up the truck getting ready to leave, at one point we see the kids run over and Christian’s not with them,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez says his daughter explained Christian had run off in a different direction as the other children ran back.

They searched for him, called for him, but couldn’t find him. And then they called 911.

Rescue crews from Fresno County, Tulare County, the U.S. Forest Service, and California Fish & Wildlife were there on the ground within 30 minutes, along with volunteers.

They searched all day, but night soon came, and Christian was still missing…the ultimate fear for his parents.

“Terror. Honestly, it’s terror,” said Ramirez. “Walking around the woods with a flashlight and you know, I had jeans and a sweatshirt on and I was cold. And so, I couldn’t imagine how cold and hungry and scared he must be. He didn’t even have a flashlight.”

Ramirez says the cold and darkness weren’t the only obstacles his four-year-old son was up against.

“I saw a couple of bears while I was out searching for him and that just, that just gave me more energy to keep going,” he said.

But against all odds, around 8 a.m. Friday, roughly a quarter mile from where he went missing, Christian was found by rescuers from Tulare County.

Our cameras were to capture the emotional reunion, a hug well worth the wait.

“That that was the best day of my life to get my little boy back. And for him to be able to hug us back, it really was the best thing I could have ever imagined.”

Ramirez says he’s thankful to everyone who helped, from emergency responders, volunteers, or anyone that simply reached out or prayed.

Now, he and his family are ready to get back to normal.

