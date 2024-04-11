Moderate temperatures forecast for the Sacramento Valley
Weather in the Sacramento Valley is forecast to have some showers over the weekend before reaching 70-degree temperatures again.
There's a good reason to avoid the shower during a lightning storm. Here's why.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
There are a couple of situations when you might want to open a bank account for another person. Be sure to understand the rules and which documents you’ll need.
'I love them so much that I wear them in the house after taking off my shoes,' says one fan.
Load up on the retailer's famously stylish clothing, shoes and accessories for less — here are our picks.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss.
No more contorting yourself in weird positions or potentially pulling a shoulder! Just use this baby and you're golden.
Switzerland-based Proton, the privacy-focused firm behind end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) webmail ProtonMail and other apps, has acquired Standard Notes, a note-taking app founded back in 2017. In a press release announcing the move, Proton emphasized the pair's "shared values," including the use of E2EE; a commitment to open source technology; and how neither has relied upon venture capital to drive growth. By adding Standard Notes to its portfolio of apps, Proton will deepen its reach with an engaged community of pro-privacy users, layering on additional cross-selling opportunities as well as boosting the utility of its app ecosystem.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday.
Venture capitalists' appetite for fusion startups has been up and down in the last few years. For instance, the Fusion Industry Association found that while nuclear fusion companies had attracted over $6 billion in investment in 2023, $1.4 billion more than in 2022, the 27% growth proved slower than in 2022, as investors battled external fears such as inflation. The field reached a significant milestone in 2022 when the Department of Energy’s National Ignition Facility managed to bring about a fusion reaction that produced more power than was required to spark a fuel pellet.
An eclipse, an earthquake and unpredictable spring weather launched people into a tailspin. They’re all great fodder for benign conversation.
A Danish startup wants to help R&D teams automate lab experiments that require visual inspections, raising $20 million in a Series A round of funding to scale its technology in the U.S. Its machines sport built-in incubation that can be set to specific temperatures, with the corresponding data logged to ensure the experiments can be easily repeated. The benefit is that these experiments can be run 24/7 without direct supervision, freeing up technicians for other critical tasks.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the biggest NFL news from the weekend before diving into the teams that changed our expectations the most (in a good OR bad way) the most compared to last offseason. The duo start with the biggest news from the weekend, including the update to the Stefon Diggs trade that revealed the Houston Texans voided the final years of his contract. Fitz and Frank speculate on why before discussing the Carolina Panthers extending DT Derrick Brown and the explosion of the interior defensive line market. Things change quickly in the NFL, so Fitz and Frank decide to look at some teams who have changed our perception of them the most over the past year. The top risers include the Texans, Chicago Bears (and the NFC North as a whole) and Los Angeles Rams, while some teams that lost the benefit of the doubt include the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with a dueling snake draft, as they compete to draft the best championship games of all time. Frank dominates.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Automakers reported auto sales for Q1 and, welp, turns out that pricing sure does matter if you want to sell EVs. A recent survey by Edmunds comes to a similar conclusion (at least for American buyers), finding a big gap between what consumers want and what is actually available on the market.
It was a star-studded episode for Wiig's fifth time as 'SNL' host.
Spare your arms and back during spring cleaning: 'This does the work for you,' one of its many fans says.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump suffers legal setbacks, NCAA women’s Final Four begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
"I’ve been on shows with fandoms, but I’ve never been on a show with a fandom that is full of so much goodwill," showrunner Lindsay Sturman told Yahoo Entertainment.