‘Moderate’ Assemblymember Greg Wallis’ support of Chad Bianco questionable

Earlier this week, California Assemblyman Greg Wallis (District 47) endorsed radical rightwing sheriff Chad Bianco for governor of California. In his tweet, Wallis claimed that Bianco’s “…common sense approach and commitment to putting people over politics is needed in Sacramento.” This is the same Chad Bianco who openly supports a convicted felon for president…while wearing his official uniform – a clear conflict of interest.

It is the same Bianco whose many COVID misstatements and willful refusal to uphold public health orders put thousands of people at risk, who oversees the spate of inmate deaths under his watch, who is a past member of the insurrectionist Oath Keepers, who employed a deputy accused of ties to a Mexican drug cartel, and the same man who has falsely accused another public official of a criminal offense and threatened them with arrest?

While one can appreciate supporting “the team” (fellow Republicans), one has to wonder how someone like Wallis, who touts himself as a moderate willing to work across the aisle, can so blithely align himself with a “player” who undermines democracy itself. Bianco doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance of being elected to any statewide office, especially governor of California. This makes it all the more baffling that Wallis would do this so early in the game.

T Santora, Palm Springs

Cities need to cut the fat, not raise taxes

Cities, in an effort to raise more money for parks and streets or police and fire, are asking their citizens for a tax increase. Tough time to be asking for sure. Inflation is eating away at our paychecks like never before. Rent, food and gas cost so much that most have to cut their budgets to make ends meet.

But do cities do the same? Do they cut the fat? When was the last time you heard your city say, “We’ve all taken a 10% pay cut, we’ve cut vacation pay from six weeks down to two weeks and we’re looking at privatization of some of our departments as a way to fund new streets and parks.” Truth is, you haven’t. Oh, you might hear them say: “We’re holding off hiring,” or “we’re holding off buying new cars and trucks.” But actual layoffs; actual wage cuts and the “third rail” privatization? No way. Why is government immune from these real-world possibilities?

So, I say, until we see sacrifices, don’t come asking for more of our money.

Jens Mueller, Cathedral City

Supreme Court’s lack of checks and balances

Regardless of your party affiliation, if you're a California voter unaligned with any special interest group and care about democracy you should be concerned about a recent state Supreme Court decision.

The court blocked a proposed November ballot initiative allowing voters to decide if they wanted a say in approving new taxes. The court, of which six of the seven justices were appointed by Democratic governors, used a questionably narrow distinction to effectively say "no, voters have no right to make such a decision." We're left totally at the mercy of our nearly 80% Democratic legislature on how much and on what we are taxed. There's a glaring lack of checks and balances, if a special interest group gets the ear of a legislator there's surprisingly little to prevent uncontested new or higher taxes to benefit that group.

The court's decision is clearly a retrograde step for democracy.

David Grigg, La Quinta

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: ‘Moderate’ Greg Wallis’ support of Chad Bianco questionable