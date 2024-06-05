Moderate air quality alert in effect for southeastern PA

Airnow.gov is reporting a moderate air quality alert for southeastern Pennsylvania that is expected to last through Thursday. The yellow alert encompasses all counties in the eastern part of the state westward toward Harrisburg.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday the air quality index was 62 from Allentown to Philadelphia, including Reading, Lansdale, Media, Norristown, Pottstown and West Chester. An index between 50 and 100 is considered moderate, according to Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

For a yellow air quality index, the air is acceptable, but there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution, AirNow warns.

On Wenesday the primary offender is particulate matter and on Thursday ozone levels are forecast to creep up.

An AirNow.gov map shows southeastern Pennsylvania under a moderate air quality alert Wednesday, June 5, 2024. It is expected to last through Thursday. (Courtesy of AirNow.gov)

Airnow.gov is a partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA, National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control, and tribal, state, and local air quality agencies.