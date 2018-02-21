Models Carried Their Own Severed Heads At Gucci's Nightmarish Milan Fashion Show

Things got extra freaky at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show on Wednesday when designer Alessandro Michele sent models down the runway carrying replicas of their own heads. The runway was outfitted like an operating room, presumably one run by a mad scientist.

The Gucci collection, called “Cyborg,” made one thing clear: Michele thinks decapitation is so in this season.

A blond model, wearing a floral print tunic from the luxury brand’s Autumn/Winter 2018 line, carried her stoic head (and its flowing tresses) much like a clutch.

A red-haired model walked with his head as well.

