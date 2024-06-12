A model in Newark? Mansfield officials explore ideas for Westinghouse site redevelopment

A mixed-use development on the site of a former Westinghouse warehouse in Newark could serve as a prototype to redevelop the area in Mansfield where Westinghouse had its manufacturing facilities.

Mansfield area officials including Mayor Jodie Perry; Andy McGinty and Amy Hamrick from the Richland County Land Bank; Jessica Gribben and Barrett Thomas from the Mansfield chamber; Jennifer Kime from Downtown Mansfield Inc., and Mansfield Councilman Aurelio Diaz visited Newark Station June 7 and came away impressed, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said.

The Newark Station website says the property at 325 W. Main St. originally served as a location for several manufacturing companies before the federal government commissioned construction of a 120,000-square-foot warehouse that later was acquired by Westinghouse Electric Co. Veto told the board at its regular meeting Tuesday that developer Todd Alexander of Ragtime Band Development Co. bought the property from the Licking County Land Bank, which had cleared the site of a building that had been damaged by fire.

“The development started as a beach volleyball space and a high-end food truck and has since morphed into a café with a stage, 18 lofts (and) apartments — 17 for lease throughout the year and one Airbnb,” Vero said. “The apartments are completely rented. They’re gorgeous and the Airbnb is reserved frequently.”

Newark site is still evolving

Vero said the development is less than half a mile from downtown Newark and that renters are generally in their 20s and 30s who want to live near downtown, don’t want to maintain a yard and can go downstairs for a bite to eat.

The Loft at Newark Station includes studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 376 square feet to more than 1,300 square feet. The complex also has a seasonal outdoor plaza with a large pavilion, a volleyball court, Jumbotron screen, food bar and a fire pit. Also there is Earthworks, an on-site roaster, coffee shop, restaurant and entertainment venue.

Future plans call for customizable artist studios and office space for artisans and businesses, a rooftop draft house with food and catered event space and a public fine dining restaurant.

Vero pointed out that the Newark site had some advantages over Mansfield’s former Westinghouse property.

“There was a building that was left over that was in really good shape and conducive to such an event center, which was different than our 'A' building that was six stories high and falling apart,” he said. “An advantage on our site is we sort of have a blank slate and we’re closer to downtown.”

Mansfield officials open to ideas for the Westinghouse site

Vero said that while the chamber is looking at visits to similar areas in other communities, mixed use is not the only option under consideration once the Westinghouse site is cleared of building remnants and determined safe from any possible industrial contaminants.

“I think mixed use seems to be the trend and the way to go out there with some living, some cafés and some microbreweries and maybe a space for arts, and it seems to make good sense for the for the site, but I don’t want to pigeonhole us and say that’s what we want,” Vero said. “Who knows? A private developer comes in and has other ideas that will work, then we’ll look at that.”

2023: Going, going ... Westinghouse building almost gone

Vero said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has paid to have a private consultant propose development plans for the site. At the same time, he said the land bank and other officials have been in touch with a developer with local roots.

“I think we’d be open to at whatever will thrive down there. I think some of us have our opinions as to what will thrive down there,” Vero said.

Deep pits filled with water and thick concrete have slowed cleanup at Mansfield's former Westinghouse site.

Site cleanup must be completed first

The land bank voted June 8 to use $1 million in Ohio Department of Development brownfield funds to move forward with cleanup of the former Westinghouse site and forego designating some of the money for a project in Shelby. The land bank began the Mansfield project in 2021 after landing a $3 million state grant to help with the costs. Work has been slowed as contractors have uncovered deep pits filled with water and a lot of thick concrete.

More: Former Westinghouse site: 2 sets of railroad tracks 5 feet under concrete to be removed

Land bank Manager Amy Hamrick said she does not know if the $1 million will cover the full cleanup because there still are a lot of unknowns at the site. Officials still do not know what is under concrete that remains or if the soil is contaminated.

“We’re working with the EPA to make sure the site can come up to residential standards,” Vero told fellow commissioners Tuesday.

