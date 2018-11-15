Model And Actress Kim Porter Dead At 47

Model and actress Kim Porter was found dead Thursday at her L.A. area home. She was 47.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ, which first reported the news, that they received a call from Porter’s home in Toluca Lake around noon reporting a cardiac arrest.

Porter’s representative Cindy Berger confirmed the death to Variety and CNN.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” she said in a statement.

Berger did not immediately reply to a request for comment from HuffPost.

The cause of death is still unclear. However, TMZ reported that an anonymous source told the outlet Porter had suffered from flu-like symptoms, and possibly pneumonia, for several weeks.

Born in Columbus, Georgia in 1971, Porter moved to Atlanta in 1988 to pursue a modeling career, ultimately appearing on the covers of Runway and Essence magazines, according to Variety.

Porter also appeared on TV shows like “Law & Order” and “Wicked Wicked Games,” as well as movies including “The Brothers” and “Mama, I Want to Sing.”

She is also well known as the former longtime girlfriend of hip-hop mogul Diddy, whom she dated between 1994 and 2007.

Porter and Diddy had three children together: Christian Combs and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

She also had a son, Quincy, with R&B singer Al B. Sure!, according to Yahoo News.

News of Porter’s death inspired many Twitter tributes.

This is so heartbreaking Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength https://t.co/vJprHqw0ZZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 15, 2018

R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018

Totally shocked. Kim Porter has left us. Too young. Nothing but memories of her, my lil bro and I goofing around in the lab with Al B. Heartfelt prayers/condolences to the family especially the kids. Sad. — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) November 15, 2018

Omg just heard the news of Kim Porter. She was such a gentle spirit & always had kind words. Praying for her family....#RIPKimPorter — LaTavia Roberson (@IamLaTavia) November 15, 2018

My God, Kim Porter?? So devastating. Rest in peace. :-( — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) November 15, 2018