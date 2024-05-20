Mobile woman accused of pulling knife on gas station clerk, stealing items: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly pulled a knife on a gas station clerk and stole items, according to the Mobile Police Department.

A department release said officers were called to a Chevron on Highway 90 around 5 p.m. Friday for a robbery report.

Officers arrived and found that the woman had allegedly pulled the knife on the clerk before leaving the store with the stolen items, the release said.

A mugshot of Nicole Harwell-Wood (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office).

49-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Harwell-Wood, of Mobile, was located and arrested for the incident. She was charged with first-degree robbery.

