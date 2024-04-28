Mobile veteran gets home upgrades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Home Depot Foundation, Rebuilding Together of South Alabama, and several other local organizations teamed up to improve a local veteran’s home.

William Woolley, who spent several years stationed in New Orleans until moving to Mobile, is disabled. Woolley has struggled to get around his home — but he no longer has to.

5 Mobile County residents sentenced in bank fraud scheme: USDOJ

Along with AARP, Vets Recover, State of Alabama Independent Living Service, and Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, the organizations helped to complete several projects on Woolley’s home.

They met up Wednesday, April 24, to complete several projects.

Projects included:

Building an outdoor wheelchair ramp

Adding landscaping

Removing debris

Replacing the water hose

Grand Bay butcher shop sets grand opening — featuring cattle, car show, inflatables

“Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company’s associates are veterans or military spouses,” a Home Depot Foundation press release stated.

“Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested $500 million in veteran causes and helped renovate and enhance more than 60,000 veteran homes and facilities, ensuring more of our nation’s heroes have a safe, comfortable place to call home that fits their individual needs.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.