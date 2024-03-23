Mobile unemployment rate up 1.6% in Feb. 2024 compared to Feb. 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile’s unemployment rate is up from February 2023 but down from January 2024.

Data from the Alabama Department of Labor shows the employment rate in February 2023 was 3.4%. in February 2024, the rate was 4.8%. Although the February 2024 rate was up from 2023, it was down from January, which was 5%.

The ADOL reported Mobile was one of the major cities with the highest unemployment rate. Prichard was also listed as a major city with the highest unemployment rate at 6.5%.

For the state as a whole, wage and salary employment increased by 21,800 in the month, according to the release.

