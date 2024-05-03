Mobile shower rolled out in Manila to beat the heat

STORY: ::This mobile shower helps locals beat extreme heat in the Philippines

::Manila, Philippines

::May 2, 2024

The country's weather agency said the heat index — the actual temperature felt by the body to include relative humidity — is expected to remain at a record 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) the whole week.

The Philippines, along with countries in Southeast Asia, have been grappling with extreme heat, suspending classes and warning people to take shelter and avoid prolonged exposure due to the possibilities of heat stroke.