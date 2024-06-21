Mobile Police: Woman arrested after using counterfeit money at Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Gulfport, Mississippi woman was arrested after she allegedly used counterfeit money at Walmart, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers with the MPD responded to the Walmart at 101 E. I-65 Service Road on Tuesday, June 18 at around 6:15 p.m. after receiving reports of counterfeit money being used.

When officers arrived they reportedly found the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Audrie Williams, and discovered she had used counterfeit bills at the business.

Williams was taken to Metro Jail on five charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, according to the jail log.

