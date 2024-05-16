Mobile police seek suspect in alleged lawn equipment theft (video)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole lawn equipment.

The department released the following videos showing the incident, which police say happened at around 4 a.m. on May 11 near Oak Knoll Drive.

According to police, the video shows the suspect “cutting the lock on the equipment trailer before leaving with the equipment.”

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

