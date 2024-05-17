Mobile Police search for suspect in deadly Gaston Street shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Gaston Street Thursday.

An MPD news release said officers were called to the 300 block of Gaston Street around 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

UPDATE: Second Stockton shooting suspect arrested — accused in murder of 24-year-old

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man outside of a home with a gunshot wound, according to the release. The man later died at a hospital.

“At this time, this remains an active investigation as we continue to search for the subject,” read the release.

Anyone with information can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.