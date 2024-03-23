Mobile police issue over 200 citations in 6 hours: directed traffic report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department wrote more than 200 citations and warnings in six hours through a new initiative aimed at enforcing traffic laws in the city.

According to a press release, the MPD conducted directed traffic enforcement from 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

Officers enforced traffic laws by checking for valid driver’s licenses, proof of insurance, and current vehicle tag registration. They also ensured that children were properly restrained in child safety seats and that drivers wore their seatbelts.

During the enforcement, officers issued 206 citations and 61 written warnings, according to reports.

Type Citation Warning Speeding 62 14 Red light 3 2 Stop sign 3 1 Reckless driving 1 0 Fail to yield right of way 0 0 Improper passing 0 0 Improper turn 0 0 Misc. moving 10 2 No/ expired driver’s license 11 9 Restricted driver’s license 0 0 Suspended/revoked/canceled driver’s license 7 0 No seat belt 3 0 Child restraint 2 0 Tag violation 18 5 Equipment violation 38 18 No insurance 36 3 Fail to register 12 7 Mun. ordinance 0 0 DUI 0 0 Totals: 206 61

Police also made two felony arrests, two misdemeanor arrests, two traffic attachment arrests, three-person arrests, and towed three vehicles.

“These initiatives ensure drivers in the broader area are in compliance with state and local traffic laws,” noted officials.

