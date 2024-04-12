Mobile police investigating gunshots that hit vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after someone shot at an occupied vehicle Tuesday night.

According to a press release, officers with the MPD responded to the area of South Sage Avenue and Emogene Street at around 7:35 p.m. on April 10 after receiving reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found that gunfire had struck a victim’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported from this incident, according to the release.

Mobile Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

