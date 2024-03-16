Mobile Police investigating apartment shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating its latest shooting into an occupied home.

An MPD news release said officers were called to the 3100 block of Dauphin Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Once there, officers found that shots had been fired into an apartment unit, according to the release.

No one was injured and officials said the case is under investigation.

Mobile man arrested, stolen vehicle found: Police

Shots fired into occupied buildings is a trend

Mobile has seen its fair share of shots being fired into occupied buildings and cars. The city reportedly has the second-highest number of those crimes in the state.

Alabama representative of District 103, Barbra Drummond (D), introduced House Bill 174, which would increase the punishment for shooting into occupied and unoccupied buildings and cars.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, and other law enforcement and city officials have expressed support for the bill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.