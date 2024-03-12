Mobile Police Department reports 45 internal investigations on 48 members during 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Mobile Police Department Crime Report, released Friday, details the number of internal investigations that happened within the department.

A total of 45 investigations took place on 48 MPD employees throughout the year, according to the report.

Of those 45 investigations, eight of them were reportedly shooting investigations.

This chart breaks down the internal investigations by race and gender of the officer involved.

Disposition B/M B/F W/M W/F A/M A/F H/M H/F Totals Proper Conduct 4 1 15 0 0 0 4 0 24 Improper Conduct 6 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 15 Unfounded 3 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 11 Term During Test Period 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Resigned Under Investigation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Retired Under Investigation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Termination 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 Still Under Investigation 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 Totals 13 1 37 1 0 0 5 0 57

The crime report says internal affairs investigations do not imply that a member was complained against individually.

“An Internal Affairs investigation may be the result of an external complaint against the department, a sub-unit of the department or individual officers, or the investigation may be initiated from within the department. An Internal Affairs investigation may include more than one member/employee with differing dispositions,” read the report.

